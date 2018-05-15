Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick the photographer | Photography | Showcase

Controversial, but critically acclaimed, Stanley Kubrick is known for directing films that had a huge impact on 20th century cinema. But long before directorial fame, 17 year old Kubrick worked as a photographer documenting daily life in the city in the 1940s. From the glamourous lives of celebrities to the shoe-shine boys on the streets of the Bronx, Kubrick's portraits of New York have now been complied into a book. To speak more about Kubrick the photographer and the book 'Through a Different Lens' we speak to Philippe D. Mather. Mather is an Associate professor of Film studies at Campion College and has authored many books about Kubrick's career as a photojournalist.