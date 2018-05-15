CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick the photographer | Photography | Showcase
Controversial, but critically acclaimed, Stanley Kubrick is known for directing films that had a huge impact on 20th century cinema. But long before directorial fame, 17 year old Kubrick worked as a photographer documenting daily life in the city in the 1940s. From the glamourous lives of celebrities to the shoe-shine boys on the streets of the Bronx, Kubrick's portraits of New York have now been complied into a book. To speak more about Kubrick the photographer and the book 'Through a Different Lens' we speak to Philippe D. Mather. Mather is an Associate professor of Film studies at Campion College and has authored many books about Kubrick's career as a photojournalist.
Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick the photographer | Photography | Showcase
May 15, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us