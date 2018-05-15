CULTURE
The world of animation | Showcase Special
On this special episode of Showcase we're taking a look at the world of animation. While it's true that live-action movies are the most mass consumed form of visual entertainment it can be argued that when it comes to the merging of storytelling and technology, animated films are the ones breaking new ground. Later on the show, we'll speak with an industry insider to get a taste of what goes on behind the scenes in the world of animation. But first, we'd like to take you on a journey which covers yesterday, today and what we might see in the future, of an art form that allows the impossible to become possible.
May 15, 2018
