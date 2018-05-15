WORLD
Indonesia Bombings: Police have identified many of the attackers
Police in Indonesia are conducting raids in the country's second-largest city of Surabaya after a series of deadly suicide bombings. On Sunday, a family of six including two girls aged nine and 12 - blew themselves up at three separate churches. Those attacks killed at least 13 people. A day later, another family of suicide bombers targeted the city's police headquarters. Melinda Nucifora reports.
May 15, 2018
