NewsFeed: Palestinians mark Nakba Day

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On May 15, 2018: - Palestinians die as US opens embassy: We bring you the stark contrast between Jerusalem and Gaza yesterday. - Muqtada al Sadr looks like to be the next PM of Iraq. We look at five things you to know about him. #Newsfeed #Nakba #Palestine