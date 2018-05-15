What next for Palestine?

May 14 was the deadliest day on the Gaza strip since 2014, with dozens of protesting Palestinians killed by Israeli troops. Nakba day will bring more protests, commemorating 1948 when the Israelis arrived and Palestinians had to leave. What role has the US played and could their new Jerusalem embassy threaten the two-state solution?