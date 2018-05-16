Palestine - Days of Rage: Guatemala will relocate embassy to Jerusalem

Now following days of unrest, Guatemala will also relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem on Wednesday, just two days after the US. It's one of only seven countries that sided with the United States. Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. And he hopes to profit from his loyal support: his delegation includes several ministers and parliamentarians, hoping to sign new agreements. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Guatemala.