CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Solo: A Star Wars Story | Cinema | Showcase
Han Solo is getting his own special turn in the spotlight. 'Solo: a Star Wars Story' is screening this week at the Cannes Film Festival. Originally played by Harrison Ford, the mantle has been handed over to a younger actor, giving us the back story of the fast-talking reluctant hero. We take a sneak peak at the film and speak to Steven Weintraub for his thoughts on 'Solo: a Star Wars Story'. Weintraub is the editior in chief of collider.com where he writes film reviews and publishes interviews with leading actors and filmmakers in the industry.
Solo: A Star Wars Story | Cinema | Showcase
May 16, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us