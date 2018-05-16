Solo: A Star Wars Story | Cinema | Showcase

Han Solo is getting his own special turn in the spotlight. 'Solo: a Star Wars Story' is screening this week at the Cannes Film Festival. Originally played by Harrison Ford, the mantle has been handed over to a younger actor, giving us the back story of the fast-talking reluctant hero. We take a sneak peak at the film and speak to Steven Weintraub for his thoughts on 'Solo: a Star Wars Story'. Weintraub is the editior in chief of collider.com where he writes film reviews and publishes interviews with leading actors and filmmakers in the industry.