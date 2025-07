Documentary Awards, dancing to code & Han goes Solo | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Is the art world rigged? Cenedella's $100 million lawsuit: 00:46 On Cenedella, Evan Siegel: 1:31 Dancing to code: 7:22 Han goes Solo: 13:32 Editor-in-chief collider.com, Steven Weintraub: 16:13 TRT Documentary Awards: 23:12