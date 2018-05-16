May 16, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Korea Tensions: Pyongyang suspends talks with Seoul over drills
The North Korea-US talks scheduled for next month now LOOK UNCERTAIN. Officials in Pyongyang say the country MAY pull out, IF Washington continues to insist that it give up its nuclear programme. The announcement was made just hours after the North abruptly cancelled high level talks planned for Wednesday with the South. Philip Owira reports the latest.
Korea Tensions: Pyongyang suspends talks with Seoul over drills
Explore