The case of Dubai's missing princess Sheikha Latifa

Sheikha Latifa's friends say that she was trying to flee the country, to escape the grip of her father- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. But according to witnesses her escape plan failed when she was kidnapped on a yacht by armed men in the Indian Ocean. Guests: Tiina Yauhiaynen Close friend of Sheikha Latifa al Maktoum and witness of the kidnapping