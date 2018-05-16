WORLD
Could foreign pressure force the release of the late Liu Xiaobo’s widow Liu Xia?
For the last 8 years Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo has been under house arrest. She has never been charged with an offence and now says she has no reason to live. International calls to allow her to fly to Germany where she's been offered asylum have fallen on deaf ears in China. So how far is the communist party willing to go to silence its critics and their families? Guests: Jared Genser Founder of Freedom Now and a lawyer for Liu Xia Xu Qinduo Former chief correspondent for China Radio International.
May 16, 2018
