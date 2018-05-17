May 17, 2018
Refugee Crisis: Turkish military beef up border security
Turkey has been trying to keep a tight lid on illegal immigration into Europe from the Middle East, where war and economic hardship has driven millions from their homes. Thousands of people try perilous journeys crossing the Mediterranean to reach Greece. Others are now using a land route to cross the border. Oubai Shahbandar explains how the Turkish military along the border with Greece is responding.
