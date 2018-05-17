May 17, 2018
Has Donald Trump's embassy move to Jerusalem sparked a new cycle of unrest in Gaza?
Israeli troops shot and killed more than 60 protesters on the Gaza border. But Donald Trump has blamed the Gaza killings on Hamas, and his UN ambassador praised Israel for showing restraint. Guests: Alon Liel Former director general of Israel's Foreign Ministry Daniel Seidemann Director, Terrestrial Jerusalem Seth Frantzman Writer, Middle East analyst
