May 17, 2018
How has moving the US embassy to Jerusalem affected Palestinians in Gaza?
After dozens of people were killed in Gaza, we look at the global reaction to that violence, as well as the US embassy’s move to Jerusalem. Guests: Arsen Ostrovsky Israeli Human Rights Lawyer and Middle East Analyst Daoud Kuttab Palestinian journalist and Middle East expert Selim Atalay Turkish journalist and commentator
