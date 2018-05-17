CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Spike Lee's 'Black Klansman' | Cinema | Showcase
Director Spike Lee, one of the leading figures of the independent film movement, has become a voice for social justice among the African-American community. His latest movie BlacKkKlansman, recently debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie examines the real life story of a non-white undercover detective who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan. Critics say that with "Black Klansman", Spike Lee is at the top of his game. We're joined by Erik Anderson to find out his thoughts on Lee's latest movie. Anderson is the founder and owner of awardswatch.com a website used to predict and review the winners of prestigious awards including the Oscars, Emmys and Golden Globes.
Spike Lee's 'Black Klansman' | Cinema | Showcase
May 17, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us