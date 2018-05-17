BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
IMF expects Asia to grow 5.6% in 2018-19 | Money Talks
The IMF expects growth in Asia to stay strong in the near term. Patrick Fok spoke with the IMF's Asia Pacific Department director Changyong Rhee. He says in the short term, more protective trade policies, higher interest rates and geopolitical risks could derail the momentum. Whilst leaders from China, Japan and South Korea have met in Tokyo for a three-way business summit, for the first time since 2015. The talks between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in focused on speeding up talks to set up a free trade area. Li also wants to accelerate the establishment of a broader 16-nation bloc known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. With a combined GDP of around 21 trillion dollars, it could become the world's largest trading bloc. Denuclearisation of North Korea was also high on the agenda.
IMF expects Asia to grow 5.6% in 2018-19 | Money Talks
May 17, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us