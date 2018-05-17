BIZTECH
Opposition topples ruling party in historic win | Money Talks
Many Malaysians are still in a state of shock. After more than six decades, the coalition that governed the Southeast Asian country has been defeated at the polls. But the man who has become its new prime minister is no stranger to the role. Mahathir Mohamad is back in power after a 15-year hiatus. For investors, these developments have raised a question mark over Malaysia's economic future. Laila Humairah has more. Sharaad Kuttan is a Malaysian journalist and a presenter at Malaysia's only English-language business radio station, BFM 89.9. He joins us from Kuala Lumpur.
May 17, 2018
