Trump's ZTE proposal calms trade tensions | Money Talks
Chinese tech company ZTE has suspended major operating activities around the world, after the US government banned American companies from doing business with it. It's a huge blow for ZTE, which relies on US firms to produce millions of smartphones and other gadgets. But in a surprise reversal, US President Donald Trump has offered the company a lifeline. In a tweet on Sunday, he pledged to help the telecom giant 'get back to business... fast'. Laila Humairah has more. David Madden is an analyst at CMC Markets in London. He says despite the good news, markets in Europe are not optimistic.
May 17, 2018
