May 17, 2018
Western Balkans Summit: EU decides to block US sanctions on Iran
The European Union's 28 members have been meeting in Sofia for a summit to mark the end of the Bulgarian presidency of the EU. It's facing difficult times, including possible expansion over the next decade or so to the western Balkan nations, as well as coping with the ending of Britain's membership. Some strong opinions have been expressed in Bulgaria. Francis Collings reports.
