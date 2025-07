NewsFeed: #JusticeForNoura: pressure mounts on Sudan's govt

The #JusticeForNoura campaign is maintaining pressure on Sudan’s government. Mahathir Mohamad is not only the oldest Prime Minister of the world, he’s also becoming a thrifty style icon. Find out why. On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world.