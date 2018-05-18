May 18, 2018
Is Daesh spreading in Indonesia?
It's been a devastating week in Indonesia, with the Southeast Asian nation facing a wave of attacks. On Monday, a family of five blew themselves up in front of a police station. A day before, another family attacked three churches, killing a dozen people. While terrorism isn't a new problem for Indonesia, many fear this could be a sign that things are about to get a whole lot worse. Christine Pirovoulakis reports.
