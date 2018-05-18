May 18, 2018
Burundi's President for Life?
Pierre Nkurunziza has been Burundi's president for more than a decade. His re-election bid in 2015 led to violent protests that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people. But that isn't stopping him from trying to stay in power. Guests: Evelyne Maniragaba Senior adviser to Burundi's 1st Vice-President Carine Kaneza Nantulya Spokeswoman for the Women and Girls Movement for Peace and Security in Burundi Audace Gatavu Human rights lawyer and activist from Burundi
