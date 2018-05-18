May 18, 2018
Journalist Tanya Habjouqa wounded by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank
Israeli soldiers fired a rubber bullet at photojournalist Tanya Habjouqa while she was covering the protests at the Beit El checkpoint, in the occupied West Bank. She was 40 metres away from the checkpoint when soldiers started shooting rubber bullets and tear gas. One of the bullets hit her thigh. Is Israel deliberately targeting the journalists?
