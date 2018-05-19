Cuba Plane Crash: Investigators find 1 of 2 black box recorders

Cuban officials say - they've retrieved one of the black boxes from the Boeing 737 that crashed near Havana's international airport. The Cubana airways flight was on an internal flight to the east of the country, when it went down, killing 110 people. The only 3 survivors from the crash are believed to be in hospital in a critical condition. Giles Gibson reports from Cuba.