May 21, 2018
Saudi Arabia arrests activists who campaigned for ‘right to drive’
Saudi Arabia has arrested prominent women's rights activists who campaigned for the right to drive and the abolition of the male guardianship system. Those detained have been accused of collusion with foreign entities and branded "traitors" by state media. Their treatment has sparked criticism from many human rights groups who are questioning Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's reform agenda.
