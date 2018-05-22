Megacities: Can we build sustainable urban futures?

Migration from rural to urban areas is a well beaten path. Soon two thirds of us will live amongst skyscrapers or in shanty towns, creating more megacities. With density comes demand, so are megacities becoming a mega-problem? Joining us at the Roundtable is Carolyn Steel, architect and author of 'Hungry City'; Simon Sylvester-Chaudhuri, Co-founder of Smart Cities New York; and Hyun Bang Shin, from the Department of Geography and Environment at the London School of Economics. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.