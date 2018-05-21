May 21, 2018
Venezuela Elections: Nicolas Maduro wins in presidental election
US sanctions are also on the way for Venezuela, following the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro. The US joined other countries from the G20 and Latin America in rejecting the result as illegitimate. But despite the international outcry and record low turnout, Maduro has remained defiant. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas.
