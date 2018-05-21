May 21, 2018
Malaysia Politics: Political drama continues following elections
First political defeat and now a financial probe. Malaysia's recently ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak has denied siphoning state funds for years. But the new man in charge- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says there's evidence to go forward. On Tuesday, Najib will explain how millions of state funds made it way into his bank account. Staci Bivens has the story.
