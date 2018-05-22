CULTURE
1 MIN READ
The Future Starts Here | Exhibitions | Showcase
London's Victoria and Albert museum is looking to the future with 100 items from around the world on display in an exhibition that explores the vital role that technology plays in shaping what's to come. For more on this we speak to Philipp Boeing. Boeing is the co-founder of Bento Bio, a portable DNA analysis lab that is on display at the Future Starts Here exhibition. 'The Future Starts Here' is a dystopian, audio-visual sensory experience and as Miranda Atty reports, some of that experience is left up to the visitors to create.
The Future Starts Here | Exhibitions | Showcase
May 22, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us