Does Pakistan support the Afghan Taliban? A new book says 'Yes'

Afghanistan has seen more than 16 years of bloodshed in what was initially promised by Washington as a war on terror that would stamp out Taliban forces for good. Many analysts believe that Pakistan's powerful Inter Services Intelligence supports the Afghan Taliban. We speak to Pulitizer Prize winning journalist Steve Coll, about his recent book “Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Paksitan”. Guests: Steve Coll Author, Directorate S: The CIA and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan