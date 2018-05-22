May 22, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Exclusive interview with Malaysia’s most famous former political prisoner Anwar Ibrahim
Anwar Ibrahim, one of Malaysia's most charismatic and controversial figures, is set to make his return to politics, promising a new dawn after joining hands with Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Once bitter rivals, Mahathir and Anwar Ibrahim cooperated to remove a coalition accused of corruption from power
Exclusive interview with Malaysia’s most famous former political prisoner Anwar Ibrahim
Explore