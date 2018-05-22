Eurosceptic Italy

Italy’s League and Five Star Movement are anti-establishment, anti-migrant and eurosceptic. Are we seeing the further 'rise of the right' in Europe? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.