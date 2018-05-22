How long will Venezuela accept Maduro as its leader?

In his six years in office, Venezuela's President Maduro has watched his country plunge into a political, economic and social crisis. If he is voted in again, as is expected, can he turn his country's fortunes around? Or is it creeping towards a dictatorship? Joining us at the Roundtable is Sonia Schott, a political analyst who focuses on US-Latin American relations; Diego Moya-Ocampos, a risk analyst for Latin America at IHS Markit; Jacques Arnold, consultant on Latin American affairs; and Javier Farje, journalist and former editor at the Latin America Bureau.