Najib Razak's uncertain future, A forgotten nuclear arms race and the future of Bees
Malaysia's anti-corruption task force is investigating its biggest target yet. Will it send the former prime minister, Najib Razak to prison? Also the forgotten arms race, how close are Pakistan and India to a nuclear confrontation? And in a bid to save humanity, the EU bans bee killing pesticides.
May 23, 2018
