May 23, 2018
Manchester Attack: Choirs lead mass sing-along on anniversary
Thousands have gathered in Manchester for a public sing a long to mark the one year anniversary of the city's terror attacks. 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated a homemade bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert. Our correspondent Sarah Morice met with some of the survivors of the attack, as the city came together to remember those lives lost.
