Gotti, Top Mob Movies & Sherlock Holmes | Full Episode | Showcase

On this episode of Showcase: Arthur Conan Doyle: The man behind Sherlock Holmes: 1:02 Author and Journalist, James Lovegrove: 4:32 Rolling Stones super fan: 10:39 Former tour & business manager of the Rolling Stones, Ronnie Schneider: 13:15 John Travolta in 'Gotti': 17:26 Top mob movies: 19:50 Sherlock Holmes: 23:29