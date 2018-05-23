May 23, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ebola Epidemic: More Ebola cases confirmed in the DR Congo
Health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have confirmed six new cases of the Ebola virus in the north eastern part of the country. With the death toll from the virus now at 27, authorities are trying to stop the disease from spreading in the city of Mbandaka. Philip Owira reports. And a warning some viewers may find the following pictures confronting.
Ebola Epidemic: More Ebola cases confirmed in the DR Congo
Explore