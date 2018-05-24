WORLD
Russia Spy Poisoning: Skripal says recovery has been slow
The daughter of a former Russian double agent is breaking her silence after surviving a nerve agent attack in the UK. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Yulia Skripal says she and her father Sergei - are lucky to be alive. In March, the pair had been found unconcious on a park bench in the British city of Salisbury. Yulia tells the news agency its been a slow and painful recovery, ever since. She says even though there are claims that the Kremlin ordered the attack, she hopes to return home to Russia someday. Reagan Des Vignes has our top story.
May 24, 2018
