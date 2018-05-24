Ramadan 2018: Mohamed Salah to balance League final, fasting

What do you do during Ramadan if you're a world class athlete and a Muslim? For one of world football's hottest stars Mohammed Salah, this year presents a particular challenge. He and his Liverpool team mates face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on 26th May. How will he balance fasting with playing at his best in such a crucial game? Simon McGregor-Wood looks at his options.