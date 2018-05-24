CULTURE
1 MIN READ
The art of pide making | Food | Showcase
The Islamic month of Ramadan brings with it a host of cultural rituals and month-specific treats across the world. In Turkey, one of the most popular and tasty of these is the 'Ramazan pide', a special hot loaf of bread made exclusively during the month. The bread, made and sold out of hundreds of bakeries across the country is often bought hot just before iftaar - the meal enjoyed after the day's fast. Omer Kablan visited a historic baker in Istanbul to find out more about the art of making the special bread.
The art of pide making | Food | Showcase
May 24, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us