Will Muqtada al Sadr's bloc work with United States in the new Iraqi government?

Muqtada al Sadr's Mahdi Army was behind an uprising against American troops after Saddam Hussein was toppled in 2003. Now, his shock victory in this month's parliamentary elections, may force two bitter enemies to work together. Guest: Dhiaa al Asadi Director of Muqtada al Sadr's political office and the head of Sadr's Al Ahrar bloc in the Iraqi Parliament.