Hotel Artemis, the art of pide making & Ottoman Medreses | Full Show | Showcase

On this episode of Showcase: A journey through Istanbul's Ottoman Medreses: 1:04 The art of pide making: 6:56 Jim Carrey: movie highlights: 11:59 Managing Director, CinemaBlend, Sean O'Connell: 15:14 Hotel Artemis: 22:42