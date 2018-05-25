May 25, 2018
Ireland’s abortion referendum, Sri Lanka's militant monks and Palestine refers Israel to the ICC
Ireland votes on whether to legalise abortion in a referendum that’s divided the country. Also the head of a hardline Buddhist group is convicted of assault. Is Sri Lanka cracking down on its anti-Muslim monks? And will the ICC condemn Israel for alleged war crimes in Gaza? We ask the chief of staff to a former Israeli Prime Minister how Israel should respond.
