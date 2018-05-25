WORLD
1 MIN READ
Irish Abortion Referendum: Ireland to vote on controversial abortion law
Irish voters go to the polls on Friday in a referendum on abortion - they're voting to change the 8th amendment of the constitution. It gives equal right to life to a mother and foetus and has underpinned the country's strict anti-abortion laws. A YES vote would repeal the amendment, allowing abortion to be legalised for the first time. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Irish Abortion Referendum: Ireland to vote on controversial abortion law
May 25, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us