May 25, 2018
Irish Abortion Referendum: Ireland to vote on controversial abortion law
Irish voters go to the polls on Friday in a referendum on abortion - they're voting to change the 8th amendment of the constitution. It gives equal right to life to a mother and foetus and has underpinned the country's strict anti-abortion laws. A YES vote would repeal the amendment, allowing abortion to be legalised for the first time. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
