May 25, 2018
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson pranked by 'Nikol Pashinyan'
United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks to a fake Armenian prime minister in 18-minute prank call Boris Johnson took an 18-minute phone call with a prankster claiming to be the Armenian prime minister. Mr Johnson began by congratulating the hoax caller who he thought was the newly-elected Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan.
