May 25, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinians ask the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for war-crimes
It's the first time Palestine has formally referred anything to the International Criminal Court.The Palestinian Authority has submitted what they say is proof of crimes against them. But the Israeli government says the referral is legally invalid as the ICC has no jurisdiction over the issue. Guest: Gilead Sher Former Defence minister of Israel
