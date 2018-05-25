May 25, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Sri Lanka cracking down on anti-Muslim monks?
Tension between Sri Lanka’s Muslims and Buddhists seems to have eased since the government imposed a 10 day state of emergency in March. But the country is still being urged to take more action to protect minorities. As a court charged the leader of a hardline Buddhist group for assault, we ask if Sri Lanka is getting tough on its militant monks. Guests: Dilanthe Withanage Chief Executive Officer and a founding member of Buddhist nationalist group Bodu Bala Sena Ruki Fernando Human rights activist Shihar Hassan Attorney at Law at the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka
Is Sri Lanka cracking down on anti-Muslim monks?
Explore