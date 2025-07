Georgia jury awards $1 billion to rape victim

In an unusual verdict, a jury in Georgia has a awarded $1 billion verdict against a security company after their employee, an apartment complex guard, was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl. In 2012, Brandon Lamar Zachary, an armed security gaurd raped Hope Cheston during a party in October 2012. Convicted of rape Zachary is now serving a 20-year sentence.