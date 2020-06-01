POLITICS
2 MIN READ
F1 gets two-race Silverstone go-ahead despite quarantine rules - report
The F1 season has yet to get underway in 2020 with 10 races either cancelled or postponed.
F1 gets two-race Silverstone go-ahead despite quarantine rules - report
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, December 1, 2019. / AP
June 1, 2020

Silverstone will be allowed to stage back-to-back races in the Formula One world championship later this summer despite British government plans to introduce a coronavirus quarantine period, reports claimed on Sunday.

The BBC said that people involved in elite sport will be exempted by the government from a requirement on all international travellers to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in the UK.

That should allow Silverstone, the long-standing home of the British Grand Prix to host two races, believed to have been pencilled in for August 2 and 9.

"We welcome the government's efforts to ensure elite sport can continue to operate and their support for our return to racing," an F1 spokesman told the BBC.

"We will maintain a close dialogue with them in the coming weeks as we prepare to start our season in the first week of July."

The F1 season has yet to get underway in 2020 with 10 races either cancelled or postponed.

The championship will start with back-to-races in Austria on July 5 and 12 with the next round expected to be in Hungary on July 19.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us