Colombia Presidential Election: Colombians vote Sunday in first round of polls

Millions of Colombians go to the polls on Sunday to vote for a new president, in an election that could threaten the historic peace agreement with FARC rebels. Opinion polls point to two favourites - right-wing candidate Ivan Duque, and leftist Gustavo Petro. And as Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Bogota, both men have very different visions for the future.